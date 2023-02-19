IUML state Secretary’s new anti- transgender statement, claims transgenders are a false mentality

P M A Salam, the state general secretary of the Muslim League, courted controversy on Saturday with his comments about the transgender community.

Salam stated that being transgender is a ‘false attitude’ during a delegation at the Muslim League district meeting in Kozhikode. ‘Other than male and female, there are no other genders recognised by Islam. Also, no marriage that is not between a ‘natural’ man and woman is accepted by our religion’ Salam remarked.

He continued by saying that it was absurd to advocate for gender equality in society. ‘Islam forbids the existence of genders other than male and female and does not promote it. Just men and women, not a third gender, have been mentioned in the Qur’an.’

Salam made the following veiled, but clear reference to Ziya Paval and Zahad, the nation’s first transgender couple to give birth successfully: ‘A woman recently asserted that she is a guy. This is an attitude. She had some of her body parts surgically removed, which was totally unneeded. Her defence included the fact that she is a male. After that, she married a second man who is a woman imposter. The woman who claimed to be a guy, however, is the one who delivered birth. Individuals should keep in mind that changing what is on the inside does not change what is on the exterior. Kerala is where this tragedy took place.’

He also made fun of the liberals, political parties, and the media for their celebration of the occasion.

‘In Europe, a similar situation occurred. There was a male who claimed to identify as a woman. He was detained for a crime one day. But since he claimed to be a woman, he insisted on being detained in a women’s prison. He was thus held captive alongside four ladies. Three of the prisoners gave birth to his children a year later’ Salam reiterated his belief that all of this is a false mentality by utilising the story to support his claim.

‘Many today label those who disagree with such thinking as conservatives and regressives. The so-called liberals make up their own unfounded assertions, sow discord among people, and then say that this is development. By promoting sexual liberation and drug usage, youth organisations like the SFI (the CPM’s student branch) are attempting to gain the support of students on college campuses’ Salam stated.

He noted that the bulk of those charged in drug cases in the state are either SFI or DYFI members.