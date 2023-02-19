Opening date of Shri Kedarnath Dham announced

Dehradun: The opening date of Shri Kedarnath Dham was announced. The temple will reopen for pilgrims from 25 at 6.20 am. The decision was announced the Badri Kedar temple Committee at Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, Rudraprayag District. Baba’s festival doli will leave for Kedarnath from Ukhimath on April 21.

Shri Badrinath Dham will reopen for pilgrims from April 27. The Gadu Ghada Tel Kalash Yatra will be taken up on April 12. The doors of Gangotri-Yamunotri Dham will open on Akshaya Tritiya. This year Akshaya Tritiya is on 22 April. The portals of the Badrinath Temple and Kedarnath Temple were closed during the winter. It remains open for six months every year (between the end of April and the beginning of November).

Meanwhile, this year’s Char Dham Yatra will start from 22 April. Online registration for this yatra will start from February 21. Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath are part of Uttarakhand’s Char Dham. They are commonly known as India’s Chota Char Dham. Thousands of pilgrims visit the locations.