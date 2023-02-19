Ukraine presses members of United States Congress for F-16 fighter jets

Ukrainian officials have urged members of the United States Congress to press President Joe Biden’s administration to send F-16 jetfighters to Kyiv, claiming that the aircraft would improve Ukraine’s ability to hit Russian missile units with American-made rockets.

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Ukrainian officials, including Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, met with Democrats and Republicans from the Senate and House of Representatives over the weekend.

Senator Mark Kelly, a former astronaut who flew US Navy fighters in combat, told Reuters on Saturday evening, ‘They told us that they want (F-16s) to suppress enemy air defences so they can get their drones’ beyond Russian front lines.

When asked if he would approve Ukraine’s request for Lockheed-Martin F-16s, Biden said “no” last month.

Four Senate and House delegations joined the largest number of US lawmakers to attend Europe’s premier security gathering since it began in 1963, demonstrating clear bipartisan support for Ukraine.