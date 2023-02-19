US-based Amazon employee wins lottery twice straight

A $5 scratch-off lottery ticket used by an Amazon employee from Baltimore, Maryland, has paid out in the amount of $50,000. This was his second significant victory in as many months; according to Metro, his first was a $30,000 lottery win from a similar card in January.

The 56-year-old man purchased a scratch card at a liquor store, according to the organisation, and later won the lotto. I’m staring at the ticket, thinking, ‘This can’t be right,’ the unnamed man stated. Said he, ‘I invited my girlfriend to come inside and check. Tell me I’m not insane, I pleaded with her. She simply gave me a look and exclaimed, ‘Unbelievable!’ ‘.

How the man intends to use the money is still up in the air. He mentioned that he might be celebrating his girlfriend’s 60th birthday on vacation with her. He might also think about getting a new car, the officials said.

The scratch card he purchased from the liquor store had a top prize of $50,000.

The Crazy 8s award hundreds of thousands of prizes, the most of which are between $5 and $1,000, says BBC article.

Not only that, but the man simultaneously won $20 on a $1 scratch card and recovered the cost of a separate $5 scratch card.

The Maryland lottery will give the booze retailer a $500 bonus.

