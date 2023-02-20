As Venice’s canals dry up, new drought alert issued for Italy.

Since the Alps have only received less than half of their typical snowfall, scientists and environmental organisations are worried that Italy may experience another drought after the emergency of last summer.

The warning comes as Venice experiences unusually low tides that are making it difficult for gondolas, water taxis, and ambulances to navigate some of its famous canals. Flooding is typically Venice’s main worry.

A full moon, high pressure, a high pressure system, and sea currents are all being held responsible for the issues in Venice.

The Legambiente environmental organisation stated on Monday that there is a severe water shortage in Italy, with a particular emphasis on the north of the country.

It added in a statement that the Po, Italy’s longest river that flows from the Alps in the northwest to the Adriatic, has 61% less water than usual at this time of year.