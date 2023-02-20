Here is four simple wiskey cocktails for this summer evenings

The frigid nights of winter are gradually giving way to a warmer, lighter one as summer approaches. It’s the ideal time of year for an outside meal or, if you prefer, a sophisticated balcony date. The traditional beverage of choice would now be wine. But since holidays like Christmas, New Year’s, and Valentine’s Day were all quite common, choosing something sweeter and more seasonal would sound like a great idea. It’s time to pull out the vintage shakers and arrive with a drink that will impress your guest (or date). If you want to make a special and alluring cocktail to go with your meal, whisky makes a fantastic base.

Check out this one of the simplest yet most delightful cocktails, which has the ideal golden hue:

Whiskey highball

Whiskey highball, which is typically served in a high glass with ginger and lemon, is the ideal beverage for anyone looking for a new and refreshing way to enjoy whisky. Traditional whisky highballs are made with whisky and a mixer, usually carbonated water or ginger ale. They’re the perfect drink for people who don’t like the strong flavour of whisky or who want something that slightly mutes it down.

Ingredients

2 oz whiskey

1 can of ginger ale

Ice Cubes

Preparation

Whiskey, ice, and ginger ale are added to a tall glass.

To mix the flavours, gently fold them together while stirring.

Whyskey Old-fashioned

The whisky old fashioned is a timeless beverage that is made using whisky, sugar, and bitters. While spending cosy evenings with your significant other, the combination of whiskey’s mild flavour and the bitters’ powerful aromas is ideal, especially if you both enjoy the classics and are clear about what you adore.

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz downing street whiskey

1 Sugar cube

2 dashes angostura bitters

Few dashes plain water

Preparation

Put a sugar cube in an old-fashioned glass, add bitters, and finish with a tiny bit of plain water.

Mix until it dissolves

Add whisky to the glass after adding ice cubes to it.

Orange slice with cocktail cherry for garnish

Hot toddy

It’s a comforting beverage made with whisky, honey, lemon, and spices that will keep you warm on a chilly night. Your evenings will be spiced up by the beverage’s warmth and its aromatic flavours.

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz Downing Street Whiskey

3 tsp Honey

1 Cinnamon Stick

Juice of Half Lemon

2 cloves

Preparation

Whisk together the whisky and honey, then divide into two heat-resistant glasses.

Add a half a cinnamon stick to each, then pour 200 ml of boiling water on top.

Pour a little lemon juice into each

Serve each immediately after adding a lemon slice that has been studded with a clove.

Penicillin



As ginger and lemon are among the best flavours to go with scotch’s mellow oakiness, the Penicillin has emerged as one of the most popular whiskey-based drinks in recent years. The combination of ingredients also creates a flavour that is incredibly potent overall.

Ingredients

2 ounces Blended Scotch

3/4 ounce Lemon Juice

3/4 ounce Honey-Ginger Syrup

1/4 ounce Single Malt Scotch

Preparation

In a shaker with ice, combine the blended scotch, lemon juice, and syrup. Shake until thoroughly chilled.

Pour into a rocks glass with new ice.

Add the Islay single malt scotch on top.

Add a slice of candied ginger as a garnish.

(Drink responsibly. Never drink and Drive)