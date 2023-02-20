In 12 hours, elephant killed 4 people in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga

In the previous twelve hours, an elephant in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district killed at least four people, three of whom were women.

In the early hours of Monday, the incident took place close to the village of Bhandara Prakhand in Lohardaga. Following the incident, the bodies went unattended because the villagers were unable to approach the dead due to the elephant’s presence.

The victims have been identified as Uraav (28), Neha Devi (20) Sukoon and Lal Mohan (65).

The villagers claim that the victims had gone to use the restroom early in the morning when the elephant attacked them.

Notably, a woman was killed by an 11-elephant herd on Sunday. At least four people have killed by the jumbos in the past 12 hours.

An official was quoted by news agency PTI as saying that one woman was killed by the jumbo on Sunday night in the Kudu police station area, about 60 km from the state capital Ranchi, while three people were killed by an elephant on Monday morning in a village within the jurisdiction of the Bhandra police station.