Japan’s Prime Minister says he will host the G7 summit with Ukraine’s Zelenskiy on Friday

On Monday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced that Japan will host an online Group of Seven (G7) summit meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday.

Japan is also planning to provide another $5.5 million in aid to Ukraine, according to Kishida, who spoke at an online global event.

According to the Japanese news agency Kyodo, the purpose of the meeting is to confirm support for Ukraine and the continuation of sanctions against Russia, as well as to demonstrate the group’s unity.