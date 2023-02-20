Kate Forbes, Scottish finance minister, will run for president of the nation

Scottish Finance Minister Kate Forbes announced on Monday that she would participate in the race for the position of Scottish National Party (SNP) leader and first minister, succeeding Nicola Sturgeon.

Since Sturgeon’s abrupt resignation last week, Forbes, who was chosen to represent Scotland in the Scottish Parliament in 2016 and who was appointed finance secretary in 2020, has entered the race three times.

Sturgeon’s abrupt resignation has cast doubt on the SNP’s drive for independence, and the Westminster administration has thwarted its attempts to hold another vote after Scotland rejected independence in a 2014 referendum by a margin of 55% to 45%.

Forbes, 32, said in a video that was shared on Twitter, “I can’t sit back and watch as our country’s progress towards self-determination is thwarted.

‘A bold, brave, and energised leader who is up for new challenges is what we need. Someone who inspires both the confidence of the Scots to vote for a better future and your confidence as an SNP member. That leader is me.’

The SNP has announced that a vote among its members, which will end on March 27, will elect a new leader within six weeks. Sturgeon will continue serving until a replacement has been chosen.