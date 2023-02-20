‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’, ‘Chathuram’ to be screened on OTT platforms

The Lijo Jose Pellissery-directed film ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam,’ starring Mammootty, is about to begin streaming on an OTT service. James, along with his family and a few others, are returning from a pilgrimage to Velankanni in Tamil Nadu in the Malayalam-Tamil bilingual film. They make a rest stop along the road. James enters a residence in the Tamil Nadu neighbourhood after waking up from his after noon nap. Sundaram quickly begins acting differently.

Prem Udayabhanu, who reviewed the movie said, NNM is a skillful blending of myth and reality, theatre and film. The distinction between hallucination and trance, if any, can be blurred, and NNM can be positioned along these lines.

Meanwhile, the various locations of the picture-postcard village that the protagonist wanders through are expertly captured in Theni Eswar’s stills. After opening in theatres on January 19, the movie, which had also garnered high accolades at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), received favourable reviews. According to a recent announcement from Netflix, the movie will begin streaming on their service on February 23.

The OTT release date for Sidharth Bharathan’s film ‘Chathuram’ has also been set. Roshan Mathew, Swasika, and Alencier Lopez play the three main characters in the movie. The main character of the movie is a middle-aged man who marries a young lady. Soon after the violent spouse falls bedridden, a male house carer shows up to take care of him. The rest of the story is determined by what occurs next and how she takes advantage of the opportunities that are presented to her. Though the creators have not yet specified a specific date, the movie, which debuted in theatres on November 4, will soon be accessible on Saina Play.