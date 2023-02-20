Trinamool passes a resolution against a separate state for North Bengal in the Assembly.

On Monday, a vote opposing the calls for a separate state for north Bengal was passed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the party in power in West Bengal. At the West Bengal Assembly’s ongoing budget session, Satyajit Barman, the minister of state for education, proposed the motion.

According to the resolution, which TMC MLA Satyajit Barman submitted in accordance with Rule 185, certain elements are attempting to splinter the state and undermine West Bengal’s culture and legacy.

Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition, referred to the proposal as a ‘political gimmick’ in advance of the rural elections.

The action is being taken at a time when political parties, including the BJP, have frequently called for the creation of a separate state for north Bengal in recent years. Prior to this, BJP leader and Alipurduar MP John Barla called for north Bengal to be recognised as a separate state or union territory.

The Trinamool Congress, meanwhile, has persisted in opposing any split of the state.

‘Attempts are being attempted to overthrow Bengal. At this budget session, we will present a motion opposing it.’ TMC leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay had recently told India Today TV that he wanted every MLA, even those in the opposition, to support this motion.