CBI looks into more than 30 places associated with food corporation: Report

The sources confirmed that, the CBI searched the offices of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) officials on Tuesday at more than 30 places around Punjab, including Rajpura, Patiala, Sarhind, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, Sonam, Moga, Firozapur, Ludhiana, and Sangrur.

According to a CBI source, the CBI is searching more than 30 places, including the offices of FCI officials, private rice millers, and grain merchants, in relation to the payment of a sizable bribe.

He continued by saying that private businessmen were receiving favours in exchange for facilitating the purchase of subpar food grains to mask the shortfall.