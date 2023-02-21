Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Sovereign gold prices depreciated marginally in the Kerala market. The yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 80 per 8 gram. Gold prices slipped down by Rs 80 per 8 gram yesterday too. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 41,600 per 8 gram.

In the international markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,843.23 per ounce. U.S. gold futures surged 0.1% to $1,851.80. Among other precious metals, silver climbed 0.4% to $21.83 per ounce, platinum rose 0.2% to $928.65 and palladium firmed 0.1% to $1,512.07.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened 5-week low in early morning session. The yellow metal opened lower at Rs 56,191 per 10 gm.