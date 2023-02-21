Experts say that Meta’s new paid subscription will create a ‘digital caste system’ of haves and have-nots

The debut of a premium membership service by Meta, which will cost $11.99 for the web or $14.99 for mobile, was announced on Sunday. Now, sceptics have expressed grave worries about the manner in which the social media maverick has chosen to set up its next product.

The new service, according to experts, will establish a ‘digital caste system’ of haves and have-nots. Subscribers to the subscription service will have direct access to customer support, an additional layer of protection against impersonation, a verification badge, and increased visibility.

Users have also mocked the service by making memes and trolls of Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg.

Online security specialist Kavya Pearlman asserts that safety and security measures should not be for sale.

Pearlman was unimpressed with the idea of paying for protection. She claims that it would create a ‘digital caste system’ of haves and have-nots.

Taking to Twitter, she questioned why users who provide their data to the company and the ‘human who actually acts within T&S while on the platform’ has to pay ‘and not the one who impersonates me or one who takes my data.’