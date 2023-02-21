MK Stalin condemns assault on Tamil fishermen in Sri Lanka

DM Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, denounced on Monday the purported attack on Tamil Nadu fisherman on February 15 by citizens of Sri Lanka.

The Chief Minister wrote to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar, pleading with the federal government to step in and raise the issue with the Sri Lankan government.

Mr. Stalin penned: ‘I want to immediately bring your attention to the attack on Indian fisherman that happened on February 15, 2023. A Country Craft with the registration number IND-TN-06-MO-3051 and six crew members set out for the fishing grounds in Nambiyar Nagar (Nagappatinam District) in this occurrence.’

‘On February 15, 2023, when they were supposedly fishing east of Thopputhurai, some 10 Sri Lankan fishermen in three boats surrounded an Indian fishing boat and brutally assaulted our defenceless crew members with iron rods, sticks, and knives. One fisherman suffered head and left hand injuries in this incident, while five other fishermen had internal wounds’ Added he.

He continued in his letter, ‘Moreover, it is understood that the Sri Lankan Nationals carried away things worth about 2 lakh, including walkie talkies, GPS equipment, batteries, and approximately 200 kg fish.’

‘The injured were taken to the government hospital in Nagapattinam for care. I regret to inform you that these attacks by Sri Lankan nationals are becoming more regular’ In his letter to the EAM, he added these observations.

Also, Mr. Stalin asked the Union administration to make sure that similar ‘acts of brutality’ wouldn’t happen again.

The letter went on to say that the Sri Lankan government ‘urgently needs to restrain and take stringent action against such elements among the Sri Lankan nationals so that similar acts of violence are not repeated in the future,’ and as a result, ‘I request that the Government of India take this up with the Sri Lankan Government.’