Air India Newark-Delhi flight makes emergency landing in Sweden due to oil leak

A mechanical issue forced an Air India flight from Newark (US) to Delhi (AI106), carrying close to 300 passengers, to make an emergency landing at Stockholm Airport in Sweden on Wednesday.

The Boeing 777-300ER-operated flight was diverted due to an oil leak in one of the engines.

Every passenger is secure. Once the plane made an emergency landing, a huge number of fire engines were positioned at the airport, according to ANI.

A senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official informed that, the flight safely landed in Stockholm after the engine was cut off as a result of the oil spill.

Oil was observed dripping from engine two’s drain mast during the ground inspection, the official reported, noting that the inspection was still in progress.

A medical emergency caused an Air India flight from New York to Delhi to be diverted to London earlier on Monday.