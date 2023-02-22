Authorities rescued red sand boa snake from the Darjeeling Forest region

Four persons were detained in connection with unlawful trading after a team from the Belacoba forest range confiscated a large Red Sand Boa (Eryx johnii) from the Darjeeling forest area. Arindam Sarkar, Pasang Lama Sherpa, Abavar Miya, and Jagadish Roy have been named as the defendants.

The news organisation ANI has released images of the snake that was saved.

The post’s caption reads, ‘Red Sand Boas (Eryx johnii) were taken from the Darjeeling forest region by a team from the Belacoba Forest Range, and four people were detained in connection with illicit trade. Arindam Sarkar, Pasang Lama Sherpa, Abavar Miya, and Jagadish Ch Roy were named as the defendants. It was supposed to be sent to Nepal.’

Due to the snake’s head and tail having the identical look, it is also known as the Double Engine. In Pakistan, Iran, and India, you can find snakes. It goes by the names Indian sand boa, John’s sand boa, red sand boa, and brown sand boa in the local language.