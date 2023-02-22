BJP responds with old video of Raut praising PM Modi after he calling Shah Maharashtra’s biggest enemy

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut was heard praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an old video that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released on Wednesday.

The Uddhav-Sena leader previously referred to Amit Shah, the union home minister, as Maharashtra’s ‘biggest enemy.’

The BJP leader Ram Kadam tweeted the video and predicted that the public would quickly judge Raut’s doublespeak.

Sanjay Raut has been criticising and blaming the BJP central leadership for the current fallout in Maharashtra politics that was brought on by the Shiv Sena split, particularly after the election body assigned the ‘Shiv Sena’ name and its symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction.

On the other hand, the BJP claimed that Raut had a history of using double speak, which the public would ‘expose.’

Sanjay Raut has written to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the meantime, alleging that his life is in danger. In a sensational statement, Raut claimed that the son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had hired a contract killer to kill him.

The Shinde faction has denied the accusations, arguing that Raut should have gone to the police and filed a FIR if he truly believed his life was in danger.