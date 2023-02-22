BSF inspector who allegedly raped woman constable in Nadia, West Bengal, has no charges filed against him

The Border Security Force (BSF) inspector is accused of being raped a woman constable, but no first information report (FIR) has been filed against the BSF members, according to Kolkata police. The Nadia Police are now in charge of the case.

According to reports, the incident happened on February 18 while the woman constable was assigned to West Bengal’s Nadia Border Out Post. She was later transferred from an army hospital in Kolkata to the publicly funded SSKM hospital.

The police claimed that ‘Zero FIR was lodged against the BSF personnel at the Bhawanipur police station in Kolkata.’

The inspector, who is the complainant’s senior, has reportedly been suspended, and the BSF has started an internal investigation, according to BSF sources. As of yet, no one has been arrested.