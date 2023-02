IRCTC announces ‘Guru Kripa Yatra’: Details inside

New Delhi: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) have announced a new tour package. The 11-day package named ‘Guru Kripa Yatra’ will begin from Lucknow on April 5.

The tour will cover prominent revered sites of Sikhism like Sri Kesgarh Sahib Gurudwara and Virasat-e-khalsa at Anandpur Sahib, Gurudwara Sri Patalpuri Sahib at Kiratpur Sahib, Gurudwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib at Sirhind, Sri Akal Takht Sahib and Sri Harmandir Sahib at Amritsar, Sri Damdama Sahib at Bathinda, Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib at Nanded, Gurudwara Sri Guru Nanak Jhira Sahib at Bidar and Gurudwara Sri Harmandarji Sahib at Patna.

Passengers can board and de-board at Lucknow, Sitapur, Pilibhit and Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. IRCTC will operate Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train for the package. The train will have 9 Sleeper Class Coaches, 1 AC-3 and 1 AC- 2Tier coach. A total of 678 passengers can travel in this train.

The package will cost Rs 24,000 on sleeper class, Rs 36,000 in 3rd AC and Rs 48,000 in 2nd AC. The cost of the package include complete on-board and off-board meals, accommodation in quality hotels, and complete road transfers along with sightseeing.