Noise launches new smartwatch in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: India based consumer tech brand, Noise has launched new smartwatch named ‘NoiseFit Crew’ in the Indian markets. The NoiseFit Crew is priced at Rs. 1,499, and is available to buy via Flipkart and gonoise.com in 5 colours – Black, Blue, Grey, Green, and Pink – although for now, only the Black and Pink colour options are available on Flipkart.

The NoiseFit Crew smartwatch features Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity, along with Bluetooth calling functionality. The device has a 1.38-inch 240×240-pixel round colour touch screen, with a peak brightness rating of 500 nits. It comes with IP68 rating and works with the NoiseFit app to pair with and connect to iOS and Android smartphones.

The wearable comes with several health monitoring apps like step tracking, heart-rate and SpO2 monitoring, and sleep tracking, among others. There are over 100 sports modes for detailed fitness tracking, and the app also gives access to over 100 watch faces which can be used with the smartwatch.