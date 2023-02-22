Technical glitch- Delhi-bound Air India flight from New York diverted to Sweden

New Delhi: Air India Delhi-bound flight from New York had to make a precautionary landing in Sweden’s capital Stockholm after detecting technical glitches on Wednesday. The Air India flight AI 106 was carrying around 300 passengers. There was panic among passengers after the cockpit crew announced that the flight was being diverted to an airport in Sweden due to a technical glitch. All the passengers are reportedly safe.

‘Air India flight AI 106 from Newark to Delhi developed a technical snag and diverted to Sweden, (Stockholm) airport safely’, an Air India official told ANI. After reporting a technical snag, the flight was diverted to Stockholm. Several fire tenders rushed towards the aircraft on arrival at Stockholm airport. Fear gripped the nearly 300 passengers on board as a large number of fire engines rushed to Stockholm airport’, a source told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that the Air India flight reported an oil leak from the engine. ‘Air India flight Newark to Delhi flight diverted to Sweden’s Stockholm due to oil leak from aircraft engine’, DGCA said. Air India has deployed Boeing B-777 aircraft for long routes, especially for the United States.

Earlier on Monday, an Air India flight from New York to Delhi (AI 102) was diverted to London due to a medical emergency onboard. After landing at Heathrow airport, the passenger was rushed to a hospital in London. ‘Air India ground staff at Heathrow have been made to evacuate the individual concerned to hospital’, an Air India official told ANI.