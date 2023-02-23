Earthquake of 6.8-magnitude jolts eastern Tajikistan

Dushanbe: A 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Tajikistan on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said. The quake struck around 5:37 am local time (0037 GMT) at a depth of about 20.5 km (12.7 miles). USGS estimated that ‘little or no population’ will be exposed to landslides from the quake.

Its epicentre appeared to be in Gorno-Badakhshan, a semi-autonomous eastern region that borders Afghanistan and China. A 5.0-magnitude aftershock hit the area about 20 minutes after the initial quake. The sparsely populated territory is surrounded by the towering Pamir Mountains.