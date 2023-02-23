ED summons AAP’s Jasmine Shah in relation to Delhi liquor policy case

Jasmine Shah, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was called before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in relation to the excise policy case. The investigation agency had earlier in the day called Bibhav Kumar, a personal assistant to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

According to a PTI report, Bibhav Kumar is being questioned in connection with allegations made by the ED that at least 36 accused, including Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Kumar, ‘destroyed or used’ 170 phones to hide evidence of ‘kickbacks’ totaling thousands of crores of rupees in the excise policy scam case.

The ED claimed earlier this month that the AAP used the proceeds from the alleged liquor scam to finance its campaigning in Goa in the year 2022. In the chargesheet submitted in the case, the ED stated, ‘Investigation of the trail of this kickback so far has revealed that part of these funds were used in the election campaign of the AAP.’

The Delhi liquor policy was abandoned in August 2022, and the city’s lieutenant governor subsequently requested that the CBI look into any potential irregularities. The FIR filed by the CBI led to the ED’s investigation into money laundering.

The ED has so far made two chargesheets in this case and made a total of nine arrests.