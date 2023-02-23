Former High Court Judge SN Shukla will face corruption charges: CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a case against former Allahabad High Court judge SN Shukla and his wife for allegedly amassing asset’s worth ? 2.45 crore disproportionate to his known source of income during his stint as judge of the High Court between 2014-19.

This is the second corruption lawsuit against the former judge.

On December 4, 2019, the country’s top investigative agency filed a corruption case against SN Shukla, who was then serving as a judge on the Allahabad High Court, as well as IM Quddusi, a retired Chhattisgarh High Court judge, and four other individuals for obtaining a favourable ruling for a Lucknow-based medical college in exchange for favours.

Justice SN Shukla was not impeached in 2018, despite the fact that Justice Misra’s successor Justice Ranjan Gogoi pursued the matter with the federal government after the Supreme Court’s internal investigation found serious misbehaviour on his part.

In July 2020, Justice SN Shukla retired.