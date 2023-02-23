Gizmore launches new smartwatch in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Smart Accessories and Audio brand based in India, Gizmore has launched new smartwatch in the markets. The new smartwatch ‘Gizmore Cloud’ is priced at Rs 1,699. The new smartwatch will be available on Flipkart in 3 colours– Black Strap, Blue Strap with Black Metal Body and Brown Colour Strap with Rose Gold Metal Body.

The smartwatch comes with a 1.85-inch HD IPS curve display with 500 NITS of brightness. The dial is protected by a metallic casing and the smartwatch comes with Bluetooth-calling capabilities. The Cloud smartwatch has a multifunctional rotating crown and a split screen feature for the dial of the device. The device can be controlled by voice assistant as it supports Alexa and Siri. It is further equipped with a battery, which can last for up to 7 days on a single charge.

Also Read: Private sector bank increases FD interest rates

Gizmore Cloud also comes with a number of watch faces, a calculator, multi-sport modes, ??an array of essential trackers, a Heart Rate Monitor, a Women’s Health Monitor, a Sleep Tracker, and a SpO2 Monitor, which can be paired with the HryFine app.