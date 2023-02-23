Here is the pasta that Pranav Mohanlal was cooking in ‘Hridayam’

Is your preferred comfort food a warm serving of pasta? Or are you only learning the basics of Italian cooking? Even those who aren’t very familiar with pasta, such as foodies who have perfected their version, will be impressed by the straightforward pasta dish that Pranav Mohanlal’s character prepares in the 2022 film ‘Hridayam.’ Willing to give it a shot? Play ‘Nagumo,’ get the simple ingredients out of your kitchen cabinets, and then go.

Ingredients

5-6 glasses of water

2 tsp salt

2 tsp oil

1 ½ cups of penne pasta

1 tbsp chopped garlic

1 green chilli

3 tbsp finely chopped carrot

3 tbsp finely chopped onion

3 tbsp finely chopped bell pepper

3 tbsp finely chopped tomato

1 tsp pepper powder

Fresh cream

Preparation

Add 1 teaspoon of salt and 1 teaspoon of vegetable or sunflower oil to boiling water.

Place the pasta inside.

Meanwhile, warm 1 teaspoon of oil in a different pan.

Add green chile and garlic to it to sauté.

add bell pepper, onion, and carrot

for 2 to 3 minutes, sauté

Add the tomato and bell pepper now.

Added ingredients include paneer, cabbage, and mushrooms.

In place of oil, you might also add butter.

Stir thoroughly and then add the salt, pepper, and chilli flakes.

Filter the pasta.

To avoid overcooking the pasta, rinse it under regular water after it has been cooked.

Pasta should be added to the veggie mixture.

Mix well.

Add the fresh cream now.

Mix everything thoroughly.

Cook for two additional minutes with the lid closed.