In response to dowry demands, a woman in Himachal Pradesh cancels her wedding

The barat (wedding possession) was sent back by a woman from Bangana town in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday after the groom demanded dowry from her parents.

The woman was reportedly due to wed a man from Galore in Hamirpur who, upon arriving with barat, requested from her family a car, a sizable sum of money, and gold jewellery.

The family member claimed that as soon as the bride learned about the dowry requirement, she ended the marriage and sent the barat back.

The station in-charge Baburam said that, ‘a complaint of dowry against the groom’s family has been filed at Bangana Police Station by the woman’s brother.’ He stated that the subject is being looked into.

According to a family member, the woman ended the marriage while the festivities to welcome Barat were in full gear and all the guests were present to partake in the feast.

Interestingly, the groom, who is from abroad, had visited the woman’s home on February 19 to complete the custom of giving her chunni but had remained silent on his demands.