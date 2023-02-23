KTU VC in-charge appointment: Kerala Govt files fresh petition in SC

New Delhi: The Kerala government on Thursday filed a fresh petition in the Supreme Court to defer its decision on the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University VC-in-charge appointment.

The move comes as a precautionary step. If the Kerala Governor with chancellor’s power appeals against the recent high court order in the VC in-charge appointment, then the Supreme Court may issue an interim order. The state wants to be heard before that.

The HC had made it clear that the government has the right to initiate the VC appointment procedure. The chancellor cannot override this and make appointments on his own. Since the appointment was just a stop-gap arrangement, the government has the right to replace the appointee, it noted.