Nature enthusiasts and photographers are drawn to Emerald near Ooty

Emerald is a beautiful location close to the well-known hill station Ooty in Tamil Nadu, and it is currently gaining popularity. Travel aficionados claim that the scenery in Emerald is especially beautiful close to the well-known dam.

The dam, which is situated in the area known as Quiet Valley and is about 19 km from Ooty, is accessible through the route MDR 1071.

The lake of the dam in Porthiyada, next to Ithalar, is another location that is well-known for its verdant surroundings and serene atmosphere.

What to do at Emerald?

If you prefer to take pictures of nature at its best, it is a photographer’s paradise full with ‘clickable areas.’ Visitors seeking relaxation can also enjoy leisurely strolls through the area’s tea gardens while learning about the preparation of tea leaves or savouring some flavorful tea. Shops close to the dam sell high-quality tea leaves and powder. Other activities that visitors adore doing here include hiking, fishing, yoga classes, and bird viewing.

Tips for travellers

There is no entrance fee and the dam is open from 6 am to 5 pm. There are no restaurants close by, so bring enough food and water with you. Avoid going during the monsoon season.

How to reach.

A little more than 18 miles separate Ooty from Emerald Dam. Using MDR 1071, it should take about 44 minutes to get here.