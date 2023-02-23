No tolerance towards CMDRF misusers: Pinarayi

A day after it was revealed that the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) had been grossly mishandled, CM Pinarayi Vijayan issued a warning that those involved would face harsh punishment.

Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan declared on Thursday that ‘no mercy will be shown to anyone who assisted ineligible persons reap the advantages of the cash.’

On Wednesday, the Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) carried out state-wide flash raids that revealed a criminal network of public servants, including doctors, and private agents who were abusing the CMDRF.

The CMDRF provides financial aid to those in need of medical care, as well as those who have been impacted by natural disasters and other problems.

The involvement of government physicians in the illicit enterprise demonstrated the extent of the CMDRF’s abuse. At least 1,500 incorrect medical certifications were issued by a doctor in Punalur to approve the financial assistance.

Even non-resident Malayalis, who were afterwards discovered to be wealthy, had gathered over Rs 3,00,000 for medical aid.

‘The government would not accept any wrongdoing (in CMDRF). A full investigation has been ordered by the Vigilance. To address the concerns that the Vigilance has already brought to light, orders have been made. A few complaints led to the order for the Vigilance raids’ said Pinarayi