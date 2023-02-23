PFI’s community centre seized by NIA in relation to slaying of BJP member from Karnataka

On Thursday, the Popular Front of India, a banned radical organisation, surrendered a community hall to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The seizure was carried out in relation to the murder of Praveen Nattaru, a BJP employee.

The hall was being used for terrorism, including terrorist training, the NIA claims.

The 0.2 acre Mitturu Community Hall in Bantwal, in the Dakshina Kannada district, reportedly saw use weeks before the BJP leader was killed.

As the land seized by the NIA cannot be used for leasing or renting purposes, the order was forwarded to the owner of the hall, the district commissioner, and the superintendent of police.

In Karnataka, Praveen Nettaru served on the zilla BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM) committee. In July of last year, three bike-borne individuals attacked him and hacked him to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare.

PFI had intended to exact revenge for the killing of Kalanja Masood, according to the NIA chargesheet. They planned it in three days after planning it for several years, killing four people before deciding to target Praveen Nettaru. In the Praveen Nettaru murder case, 20 people have been named as accused.