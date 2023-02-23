Tamil Nadu forest department seized illegally transported elephant

Because the owner was allegedly mistreating the elephant in Virudhunagar without having a transit permit, the forest department officials in Tamil Nadu took custody of the animal.

An animal rights advocate inspecting an elephant with sours all over its body can be seen in a now-viral video.

Officials from Rajapalayam Forest Range were informed on January 1 about an elephant that had passed out while being brought illegally to the Ramar temple.

The owners of the elephant ‘Lalitha,’ Sheik Mohamed and his family, were also found to be ineligible for a transit permit and to have a valid ownership certificate, according to officials.

Lalitha was not responding to treatment due to its age, so the Regional Joint Director instructed Sheik to take Lalitha to Thirunelveli Veterinary College while the owner sought a fitness certificate to transport the elephant (56).

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests has now issued an order allowing them to remove Lalitha from the possessor’s care and provide appropriate medical care. A directive was also passed to collect the possessor’s maintenance fee.