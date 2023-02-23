Wayanad collector A Geetha won the Kerala revenue award for best collector

The Kerala government’s annual Revenue-Survey Awards saw important prizes won by the Wayanad district.

District collector of Wayanad A Geetha has been named 2022–2023’s top collector.

Moreover, Wayanad won prizes for best collectorate, best sub-collector (R Sreelakshmi, Mananthavady), and best revenue divisional office.

The prizes were announced on Wednesday in Thiruvananthapuram by Revenue Minister K Rajan. On February 24, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will give the prizes in Kollam’s C Kesavan Memorial Hall.