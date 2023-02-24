Alec Baldwin pleads ‘not guilty’ ?in ‘Rust’ shooting case

Washington: Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty in the case involving the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. According to Page Six, Alec Baldwin submitted his plea on Thursday. Page Six further reports Baldwin is also prohibited from consuming alcohol, owning a gun, or communicating with witnesses other than to negotiate the continuance of ‘Rust’ filming.

According to reports, the actor, who was scheduled to be arraigned on February 25, is no longer required to appear in court on Friday. In January, Baldwin was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter. After an extensive and FBI-assisted investigation by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office was released late last year, Baldwin and Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was formally charged by D.A. Carmack-Altwies with two counts of involuntary manslaughter on January 31 over the tragic October shooting of Hutchins at Bonanza Creek Ranch.

On October 21, 2021, Baldwin was getting ready for a scene when his Colt.45 discharged, killing Hutchins and injuring the movie’s director, Joel Souza. Although an FBI study revealed that the gun was functioning normally, Baldwin has insisted that he did not pull the trigger. Hutchins was 42 years old. According to Variety, the gun was supposed to contain only fake bullets, but apparently, a live round was mixed in. The gun was loaded by Gutierrez Reed. According to the prosecution, none of them took the necessary safety procedures, and if they had, Hutchins would still be alive today.