Arvind Kejriwal will start 4-state tour next month ahead of election

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi and the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, will travel to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka next month as the party looks to grow across the country. The party has established its own organisations in almost every state and is now preparing to run for office in these four states in full force.

The AAP is confident in its governance model, which focuses on public issues, education, and healthcare, following its historic victory in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, where it won 92 out of 117 seats. The party was recognised as a national party after winning two seats in Goa and five seats in Gujarat.

The Aam Aadmi Party is working assiduously to strengthen its organisation at the grassroots level, according to a party official, with an eye towards growing throughout India. Dr. Sandeep Pathak, the AAP’s National General Secretary and a member of the Rajya Sabha, claims that the people of India have taken to the party’s positive politics, which place an emphasis on addressing social issues, educating people, and building hospitals and schools. We want to spread Arvind Kejriwal’s politics of sincerity and truth to every household and citizen in the nation, he declared.

The election tour for Arvind Kejriwal will begin on March 4 in Karnataka and travel to Chhattisgarh on March 5, Rajasthan on March 13, and Madhya Pradesh on March 14. He will speak at election rallies and campaign for the party, which seeks to spread its optimistic politics throughout the entire nation, according to AAP.

The party’s official statement stated: ‘The AAP’s performance in the Gujarat assembly elections in November-December was so impressive that it was declared a national party. The party now boasts 161 MLAs across the country, with 62 MLAs in Delhi, 92 MLAs in Punjab, 2 MLAs in Goa, and 5 MLAs in Gujarat. In addition, it has 10 Rajya Sabha members. The AAP’s success story continued with the formation of its government in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, winning 134 out of 250 wards.’

‘The Aam Aadmi Party’s expansion is not only aimed at winning elections but also at delivering the benefits of its governance model to people across the country. With its commitment to good governance, the party hopes to transform the negative politics prevalent in the country and bring about positive change,’ a spokesperson of the AAP said.