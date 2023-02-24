Damam bound Kozhikode Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at TVM airport

Thiruvananthapuram: An Air India Express flight from Kozhikode International Airport to King Fahd International Airport, Dammam, made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport on Friday.

Air India Express IX 385 carrying 183 passengers landed at 12.15 pm. Passengers are safe, said the airport authorities. Another flight will be arranged to continue their journey. It is reported that a hydraulic failure was noticed during take off due to a suspected tail strike incident. A tail strike happens when the tail of the aircraft touches the ground during takeoff or landing.

The landing was originally scheduled for 11 am, but was postponed to go around, possibly to reduce the plane’s weight by burning fuel. A state of emergency was declared at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.