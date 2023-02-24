Man who didn’t know how to drive rams into a wedding procession caused two deaths

In the Shivpuri area of Madhya Pradesh, two people were murdered and eight more were hurt after a man who do not know driving crashed his jeep into a wedding party after deciding to join their dance procession, an official said on Thursday.

According to K N Sharma, the in-charge of the Indaar police station, the vehicle was a part of a wedding party that had just arrived at Khatora village from Shyampur when the tragedy happened on Wednesday night.

The jeep driver chose to join them as they danced their way to the wedding location with 30 to 40 people. The official claimed that the driver left the engine running and asked an unskilled person to sit in his seat.

The second driver was able to manoeuvre the car slowly for a short distance before abruptly and violently crashing into the dancing group, possibly after pressing the pedal hard, he claimed.

The impact resulted in two deaths and eight injuries among the wedding party. Three people have been sent to Gwalior for treatment because of their critical conditions.

The official said that, the other injured people are receiving care at the district hospital.

He stated that the driver who was behind the wheel at the time of the collision has been detained.