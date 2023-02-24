Massive fire breaks out at multiple stores in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: A massive fire broke out in multiple stores on Khalifa bin Zayed International Road in Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi. The fire was extinguished by Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority.

The authorities added that they have now started the process of cooling the affected areas, ventilating the buildings and identifying the damage done. It also urged all residents to obtain information only from official sources.