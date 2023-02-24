No elections: Mallikarjun Kharge will designate members to the Congress Working Committee

The members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the grand old party’s top decision-making body, will be chosen by party president Mallikarjun Kharge without a vote being cast.

At a meeting organised by members of the Mallikarjun Kharge-led Congress Steering Committee, more than 50 persons voted against holding elections for the Congress Working Committee, say party sources.

A member of the Congress steering committee stated, ‘We determined there would be no election; instead, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge would be authorised to pick the CWC members.’

Tamil Nadu in charge of the All India Congress Committee According to Dinesh Gundu Rao said ‘The Congress Steering Committee has complete faith in Mallikarjun Kharge’s ability to govern. He received more than 85% of the PCC delegates’ votes to become the new president of the Congress.’

There was a definite indication of the general consensus prior to the start of the Congress Steering Committee meeting that Kharge should be permitted to propose CWC members. It’s interesting to note that two of the meeting’s leaders advocated for CWC elections.