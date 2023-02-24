Police at Delhi hotel found body of Missing 19-Year-Old Woman, Suspects Suicide

On Wednesday night in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, a 19-year-old lady was found hanging inside a hotel room, Informed the police.

Police added that the woman had been missing for a few days and that her family had reported her missing to the Dabri police station in the Dwarka district.

Her family claimed in the complaint that they were unsure of her location because her phone was unusable, said the authorities.

In response to the report, the police started looking for the 19-year-old who went missing.

On Wednesday night, the investigators claimed they found that the missing woman had been discovered hanging inside a motel in Uttam Nagar.

‘The victim made a hotel reservation after leaving her home, and her phone records are being examined. We are also checking to see whether she had a domestic dispute with anyone’ Added the officer.

Police stated that more investigation was being done.

