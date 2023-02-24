Selena Gomez, the most followed female celebrity on Instagram, stops using social media

Selena Gomez, who recently overtook Beyonce as the most followed female star on Instagram, declared her intention to stop using the site.

Kylie Jenner, a businesswoman and social media sensation, who had 380 million Instagram followers up until recently, has been surpassed by the singer-turned-actress, who now has 382 million followers.

Yet the singer of ‘It Ain’t Me’ and ‘We Don’t Speak Anymore’ admitted she is taking a break from everything. Also, she thinks she is ‘too old for this.’

‘I’m really blessed, and I’m very happy. I couldn’t be happier since I have the best friends and admirers in the entire world’ She allegedly said it on the smartphone app TikTok, which India has outlawed. ‘I’m fine; I like who I am, and I don’t give a damn. Well, I’m going to take a break from social media for a moment since this is kind of dumb and I’m 30. For this, I’m too old. I adore you all very much and I hope to visit you as soon as possible. I simply need to step away from everything’ She’d stated.