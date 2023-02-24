The Producers Guild of America reveals the presenters lineup for its upcoming annual PGA Awards

The presenters list for the PGA Awards has been made public by the Producers Guild of America. The Beverly Hotel in Los Angeles will host the ceremony.

The winners of this year’s Oscars will be honoured by some of Hollywood’s brightest celebrities. Angela Bassett, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Austin Butler, Billy Eichner, Bob Odenkirk, Brendan Fraser, Cate Blanchett, Danielle Deadwyler, Dave Burd, Diego Luna, Eugenio Derbez, Hannah Einbinder, Hong Chau, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jay Ellis, and Kate Hudson are just a few of the stars mentioned.

The list also includes Paul Dano, Ke Huy Quan, Kerry Condon, Leslie Odom, Jr., Michelle Williams, Michelle Yeoh, Mo Amer, Monica Barbaro, Nicole Byer, Sacha Baron Cohen, Sandra Oh, Sherry Lansing, and Stephanie Hsu.

The PGA Awards celebrate the producers behind the best films, television series, and new media projects of the year.

In fact, every year, the Best Picture Oscar winner usually comes from the PGA list. This year, PGA’s picks are films – Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion: Knives Out Mystery, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick and The Whale for its Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures Award.