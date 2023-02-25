A police officer working in Yogi Adityanath’s security detail shot himself in the head

On Friday, a head constable working as part of Yogi Adityanath’s security team inadvertently shot himself in the head with his duty handgun.

Sandeep Yadav, the officer, was supposed to start work tomorrow, according to Assistant Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Mishra.

‘He had to report for duty the following day, and as he was cleaning his handgun at his home near the Masauli police station, the weapon discharged unintentionally. Sandeep Yadav was struck in the head by the bullet and instantly passed away’ said Mr. Mishra.

Police stated that an investigation is being conducted and that Mr. Yadav’s body was sent for a postmortem.