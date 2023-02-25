BJP will be limited to under 100 seats in the 2024 elections if… ,Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, claimed on Saturday that if all of the opposition parties, including the Congress, campaign together in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP will be limited to fewer than 100 seats.

The JD(U) leader stated that the Congress must make a swift decision in this respect while speaking at a Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) rally in Purnea.

He claimed that the BJP would only be able to win under 100 seats if all of the opposition parties, including the Congress, banded together and fought the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together.

‘But, the Congress will need to act quickly in this area. We can lower the saffron party’s representation in Congress to under 100 seats if you (Congress) adopt my proposal. You already know what will happen if you don’t’ said Mr. Kumar.

The Chief Minister further asserted that his sole objective was to seek to get the opposition together in order to depose the BJP.