College principal died after set on fire by student over delay in marksheet

The principal of BM Pharmacy College, Vimukta Sharma, who was set on fire by a former student succumbed to her burn injuries at Choitram Hospital on Saturday morning. According to her brother Arvind Tiwari, Vimukta Sharma died at around 4 a.m. today.

Ashutosh Shrivastava, a former student, is accused of setting fire to Vimukta Sharma on February 20 in the Simrol area by allegedly pouring gasoline on her because she still lacked his B.Pharma marksheet, according to the police. Vimukta Sharma sustained over 90% burn injuries. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital by her college friends after the incident, where she was then directed to Choitram hospital.

According to news source PTI, a police assistant sub-inspector in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has been suspended for alleged negligence of duty in connection with a case. Ashutosh Shrivastava is currently the subject of National Security Act (NSA) proceedings by the Indore administration.

According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Bhagwat Singh Virde, ‘during the probe, we found two to three complaints were made against Srivastava by the pharmacy college authorities, the woman principal, and other staff, who claimed the accused was threatening suicide.’

Shrivastava was brought before the court on Friday and given a one-day remand in police custody after suffering burn injuries while setting Vimukta Sharma ablaze.

According to the police, they had to transport the accused to the store where he purchased the bucket. He was taken into custody right away after being released from the hospital on Thursday.

A number of complaints were made against the accused in the past, but nothing was done about them, according to the accused’s family and the staff of BM college, who claim that this led to the tragic incident.

The accused had previously stabbed a professor at the university and frequently caused a commotion on campus. Additionally, he had previously threatened the college’s president on numerous occasions.