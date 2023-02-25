Iran claims to have developed a cruise missile with a range of 1,650 km

After Russia’s use of Iranian drones in the Ukraine War, a top Revolutionary Guards commander claimed on Friday that Iran had created a cruise missile with a range of 1,650 kilometres (1,025 miles).

Separately, the chief of the Revolutionary Guards’ aerospace division, Amirali Hajizadeh, mentioned Iran’s frequently made threat to exact revenge on the US for killing a senior Iranian commander, declaring that ‘we are looking to kill former US President Donald Trump.’

Hajizadeh stated on state television that ‘our cruise missile with a range of 1,650 kilometres has been added to the missile arsenal of the Islamic Republic of Iran.’

The new Paveh cruise missile was purportedly first seen in what was shown on television.

Hajizadeh said Iran did not intend to kill ‘poor soldiers’ when it launched a ballistic missile attack on US-led forces in Iraq days after Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in 2020 in Baghdad.