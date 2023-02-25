Jonas Brothers are heading to Broadway in March for a five-night residency. The band’s official social media accounts announced the news.

Each night, they will perform a different album, including Jonas Brothers, A Little Bit Longer, Lines, Vines and Trying Times, and the upcoming ‘The Album.’

The band also released a new single called ‘Wings’ from ‘The Album.’

‘Your boys are back in town ? We’re coming to Broadway and playing the Marquis Theatre March 14-18!! Each night will be focused on a different album and we’ll be playing all the hits. Believe us when we say you won’t want to miss these shows… You’ll need a Verified Fan code to get tickets, so make sure to register now through Sunday!!’ the post read.

Nick Jonas has performed on Broadway earlier in projects like How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Annie Get Your Gun, Beauty and the Beast, and Les Misérables.

He and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas produced a play called Chicken & Biscuits in 2021.