RRR takes home two awards out of four nominations at the HCA Film Awards presented by the Hollywood Critics Association

This season, SS Rajamouli’s historical action epic RRR has won numerous honours on its way to the Oscars. The movie won two of the four categories it was nominated for at the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards. Both Best International Film and Best Action Picture awards went to it.

In the first category, it defeated movies like The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Top Gun: Maverick; in the second, it defeated Decision to Leave and All Quiet on the Western Front.

This Jr. NTR and Ram Charan-starring film has received an Oscar nomination for the song ‘Naatu Naatu.’ The same tune was awarded a Golden Globe.

RRR follows two real-life revolutionaries who took on the might of the British Empire in the early 20th century.

Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (NTR) join forces in 1920 to fight the colonialists. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris were also in the cast of RRR.