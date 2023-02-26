A portion of a house under construction collapses in Gurugram, leaving a teenager dead and grandma hurt

The authorities informed that, a latter from a home that was still being built collapsed on a boy and his grandmother in the village of Nakhrola on Saturday, killing the youth and gravely hurting her. After receiving a complaint from the teen’s father on Saturday, the Kherki Daula police station filed a FIR against the construction contractor and others under IPC sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing harm by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304A (causing death by negligence).

Aditya (15) has been identified as the deceased, according to a police source.

Contractor Jai Prakash put in the lanter on Friday, claims the complaint Naresh Kumar.

‘On Friday night, my mother Santosh Devi (55), was cleaning a drain in front of our home. As the lanter hit them, my kid was standing next to her. We took the two of them to a nearby private hospital with the aid of the villagers.’

‘After receiving treatment, my mother was released, and my son was sent to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where he passed away late on Friday night. My son’s death was the contractor’s fault,’ stated Kumar.

The incident is under investigation, according to Inspector Rajender Singh, SHO of the Kherki Daula police station.